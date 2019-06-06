Police investigate after man killed by hit-and-run driver in Sunrise

SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are investigating after a man was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver in Sunrise.

Sunrise Police responded to the scene along Pine Island Road near West Oakland Park Boulevard just before midnight, Wednesday.

7News cameras captured the body covered with a tarp in the northbound center lane.

Officials said a passing motorist first noticed the body on the road and called 911.

As a result, police shut down all northbound lanes for several hours.

The roadway has since been reopened.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released pending notification of next-of-kin.

Police are currently working to determine what kind of car struck the man.

If you have any information on this hit-and-run, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

