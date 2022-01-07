MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are investigating after a man was found with a gunshot wound under an overpass in Miami.

7News cameras captured a charred vehicle underneath an overpass along Northwest 10th Avenue and 38th Street.

Authorities said they found a man with a gunshot wound near the burnt car at around 4 a.m., Friday.

The man was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital in unknown condition.

Officials said gunfire likely caused the car fire.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.