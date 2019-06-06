Police investigate after man found fatally shot inside car in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are investigating after a man has been found dead inside of a car in Miami.

City of Miami Police responded to a shooting in the area of Northwest Third Avenue and 52nd Street just after 4:15 a.m., Thursday.

7SkyForce HD flew over the scene where detectives could be seen around an orange vehicle.

Officials said a man believed to be in his late 20s was shot inside of his car.

The victim was pronounced dead on scene.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.