Police investigate after man found dead inside Pembroke Pines home

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A death investigation is currently underway in a Pembroke Pines neighborhood.

Pembroke Pines Police officers responded to a home in the area of Southwest 100th Avenue and Sixth Court just after 9:30 p.m., Sunday.

Officials said a man was found dead inside of the home.

7SkyForce HD hovered above the scene the following morning where officers could still be seen outside of the taped off home.

The cause of death remains unknown.

If you have any information on this death investigation, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

