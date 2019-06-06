Police investigate after man fatally struck by hit-and-run driver

SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are investigating after a man was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver in Sunrise.

Sunrise Police responded to the scene along Pine Island Road just before midnight, Wednesday.

7News cameras captured the body covered with a tarp in the northbound center lane.

As a result, police shut down all northbound lanes.

Southbound lanes are unaffected by the investigation.

If you have any information on this hit-and-run, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

