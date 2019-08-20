Police investigate after man fatally shot in SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue crews responded to a call about a shooting near the Garden View Apartments, located along Southwest 200th Street and 110th Court at approximately 2:30 a.m., Tuesday.

Responding officers found a victim, later identified as 29-year-old Oscar Limprich, deceased on scene with apparent gunshot wounds.

If you have any information on this fatal shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.