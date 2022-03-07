MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has died after being found shot in Miami Beach.

According to Miami Beach Police, officers responded to a possible shooting the area of Jefferson Avenue and Eighth Street just before 1 a.m., Monday.

Responding officers located a man with an apparent gunshot wound in the area.

Miami Beach Fire Rescue crews transported the victim to Jackson Memorial Hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

7News cameras captured several Miami Beach Police officers still on scene at a two-story building with blue awnings hours later.

If you have any information on this fatal shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

