Police investigate after man fatally shot in Lauderhill

LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have launched an investigation after a man was shot to death in Lauderhill.

Lauderhill Police responded to an apartment complex along Northwest 26th Street and 56th Avenue, just before midnight, Sunday.

Officials said a man with multiple gunshot wounds was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses at the scene described hearing several gunshots.

Witness Angela Lee said she had just arrived home with her boyfriend when the shooting occurred.

“I was in my car with my boyfriend, and we heard the gunshots, so we didn’t get out the car at that time,” Lee said. “Gunshots, just a lot of gunshots. I was scared and nervous. When we heard the gunshots, we stayed in the car. We didn’t wanna get out. We were very frightened. I’m scared. I don’t want to stay over here. I just moved over here, and I don’t want to be over here.”

7News cameras captured the medical examiner removing the body from the scene.

Crime scene detectives were also spotted taking photos and gathering evidence.

It remains unclear if any arrests were made.

If you have any information on this homicide, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

