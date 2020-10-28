Police investigate after hourslong standoff with possible shooter at NW Miami-Dade inn

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police were in a hourslong standoff with a possible shooter at a Northwest Miami-Dade inn.

Miami-Dade Police responded to reports of shots fired in the area of the 100 block of Northwest 167th Street at around 5:30 p.m., Wednesday.

Officers set up a perimeter at the Rodeway Inn. Police believed the subject involved in the shooting was inside the inn.

A Priority Response Team remained in a standoff with the subject until late Wednesday night and the police activity was concentrated on the third floor of the inn.

A second @MiamiDadePD Special Response Team truck pulled up to the Rodeway Hotel on NW 167th St as they investigate a shot or shots fired. A PD source says they’re looking into whether this is connected to a fatal shooting of a man at a nearby gas station this AM. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/7F0FxYKrVT — Sheldon Fox-7 News (@fox_sheldon) October 29, 2020

According to a 7News source, police are looking into whether the scene at the Rodeway Inn is connected to the fatal shooting of 26-year-old Timothy King at a nearby gas station.

7News cameras also captured K-9 officers on the scene, as well as police escorting families out of the inn.

A source said it did not seem like anyone was hit by gunfire.

Some people staying in the inn were allowed back inside of the structure, but no one other than law enforcement were allowed onto the third floor.

Please check back on WSVN.com for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.