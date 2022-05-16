LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after a homeowner shot and killed an intruder in Lauderhill.

The shooting happened in the 5900 block of Northwest 23rd Street, just after 11 p.m., Sunday.

The homeowner told investigators a man climbed through a window of the home and flashed a gun.

A woman was also inside the home at the time of the incident. The homeowner fired at the intruder, killing him.

“I couldn’t go to work because my nerves are, like, I’m shaking,” one woman said. “I was just grateful it was not the kids, because I speak to the kids all the time. They’re, like, real little.

Police said the intruder was known to the pair inside the home.

The homeowner and the woman who was inside the home are cooperating with police.

No one else was injured in this shooting.

