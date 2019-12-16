Police investigate after homeless man found dead in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are investigating after a man suffering from a gunshot wound was found dead in Miami.

City of Miami Police officials said the homeless man was pronounced dead at the scene located near U.S. 1 and Southwest 28th Lane just after 9 p.m., Sunday.

Detectives are searching for surveillance video from nearby businesses.

If you have any information on this fatal shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

