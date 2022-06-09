SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was found dead in a Southwest Miami-Dade home as cops investigated the scene.

The body was discovered outside of an apartment complex near Southwest 216th Street and Southwest 114th Street, at around 1:30 a.m., Tuesday.

Police discovered the body in the entryway of a home before they covered it with a tarp.

Neighbors said they heard a barrage of bullets in the area.

The shots could be hear on one neighbor’s security cameras.

Police marked the inside and outside of the building and taped off the surrounding area.

The shooting remains under investigation.

