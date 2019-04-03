Police investigate after cyclist struck by car in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after a cyclist was struck by a car in Hollywood.

The intersection located near the area of Johnson Street and South State Road 7 was shut down just before 9 a.m. on Wednesday.

7SkyForce HD flew over the scene where a vehicle with a damaged windshield and bicycle could be seen.

It is unclear how many victims were involved or their conditions.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area due to heavy traffic delays.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

