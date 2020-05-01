Police investigate after crook attempts to steal ATM in SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for the person responsible for trying to steal an ATM in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police officers responded to the scene near Southwest 56th Street and 94th Court, early Friday morning.

A stand alone Bank of America ATM could be seen out of the wall and in the parking lot, knocked over.

Police said they found an empty vehicle with chains about a block away from the scene, but have not confirmed if it was connected to the crime.

Shortly after, 7News cameras captured the truck back at the scene being loaded onto the bed of a tow truck, along with the ATM.

MDPD officers and FBI agents are on scene investigating.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.