PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Homeowners cleaned up and boarded up a window after a vehicle crashed into the front of their house.

Pembroke Pines police were on the scene and said the incident happened after 10 p.m. near the intersection of Southwest 71st Avenue and Southwest Fifth Street, Sunday.

A red Kia SUV knocked down a wall and shattered glass on the face of their Pembroke Pines home.

Law enforcement closed off the area for several hours as they pulled the car out following the crash.

Police continued to investigate the cause of the incident, Monday morning.

No injuries have been reported.

