Police investigate after car crashes into building in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are currently investigating after a car made a crashing stop into a building in Miami.

City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene along Northwest 36th Street and 15th Avenue at around 7 a.m., Friday.

We are currently on scene investigating a single-car crash at 1551 NW. 36 St. Due to the ongoing investigation, we have shutdown NW. 15th Ave – 17th Ave on NW 36 St please avoid area. See alternate route. pic.twitter.com/DJCxkbTPFv — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) October 25, 2019

Officials said the driver behind the wheel fled the scene while a passenger stayed behind.

The victim was treated by rescue personnel on scene.

Drivers are advised to seek alternate routes due to road closures.

