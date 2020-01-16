Police investigate after burglars target 2 Broward cellphone stores

HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after two cellphone stores in Broward County were targeted overnight.

Hallandale Beach Police officers responded to a Ultra Mobile store, located along Federal Highway and Northeast Second Court, at around 4 a.m., Thursday.

Store owner Karim Elchaer said five cellphones and five PlayStation 4 gaming consoles were taken in the burglary. The items stolen are estimated to be worth approximately $3,000.

“It makes me really sad because this is a new store. We just opened like almost one and a half year ago,” said Elchaer. “There’s better ways to get money than stealing from others.”

Another attempted smash and grab occurred at a Miramar cellphone store.

Miramar Police officers responded to a Metro PCS along Southwest 30th Street and South State Road Seven at around 5 a.m.

Cameras captured the glass front door of the business completely shattered.

It is unclear if any merchandise was taken from the Metro PCS.

