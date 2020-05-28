Police investigate after bullet-riddled SUV left outside Hialeah Hospital

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - An SUV riddled with bullet holes was left at Hialeah Hospital.

The vehicle was spotted outside the hospital, located at 651 E. 25th St., early Thursday morning.

The BMW had bullet damage to the passenger side window.

The vehicle was surrounded by police tape near the hospital’s emergency room entrance.

Miami-Dade Police are currently investigating.

Please check back on WSVN.com for more details on this developing story.

