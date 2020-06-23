Police investigate after body found on side of road in Golden Glades

GOLDEN GLADES, Fla. (WSVN) — A body has been found along the side of the road in Golden Glades.

A single police cruiser could be seen parked near the scene on the ramp that takes drivers from the southbound lanes of U.S. 441 to Interstate 95, the Palmetto Expressway and State Road 9 just before 8 a.m., Tuesday.

7SkyForce HD hovered over the scene where the body could be seen covered by a yellow tarp.

It remains unclear how the person died.

The roadway by the ramp has been completely shut down.

The stretch of I-95 nearby has no delays in the southbound lanes. The northbound lanes, however, are experiencing some traffic delays extending from the Golden Glades towards Miami Gardens.

The incident is currently under investigation.

