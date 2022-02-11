FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A death investigation is currently underway after police discovered a dead body in Fort Lauderdale Beach.

Police responded to the 1100 block of Sea Breeze Drive, at around 3 a.m., Friday.

Fort Lauderdale Police could be seen combing the scene for clues.

The body of the deceased could also be seen covered with a white cloth next to a black pick-up truck.

The pick-up truck has since been towed from the scene.

It remains unclear how the victim died.

