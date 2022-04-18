LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - An investigation is underway after a body was found in Lauderhill.

Police responded to the scene at an apartment complex near Northwest 31st Avenue and Northwest 19th Street, early Monday morning.

The body was found by a dark-colored Toyota.

Both the body and the vehicle have been removed from the scene.

One woman told 7News she heard there was a shooting.

She also said there is always something of this nature happening at the apartment complex.

This incident remains under investigation.

