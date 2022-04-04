MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A death investigation is underway in Miami Gardens.

Miami Gardens Police responded to the scene near the 1800 block of Northwest 152nd Street, Monday.

Police have blocked off a large perimeter in the area.

A pair of white sneakers could be seen near the sidewalk.

The body of the deceased person was also seen covered with a yellow tarp.

