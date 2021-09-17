HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - An investigation is underway after a body was found in the front yard of a Hallandale Beach home.

Hallandale Beach Police responded to the scene in the area of Northwest Sixth Terrace and 10th Street, at around 6:30 a.m., Friday.

A dog walker reportedly stumbled upon the body.

7SkyForce hovered over the scene where the body could be seen covered with a yellow tarp.

Police said they did not receive any reports of gunshots or a struggle in the area.

Police have not revealed the name of the victim.

They continue to investigate the incident.

