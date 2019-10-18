Police investigate after body found floating along Fort Lauderdale shore

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A death investigation is underway after a man’s body was found floating in the water along the shore of a Fort Lauderdale beach.

Fort Lauderdale Police officers responded to the scene near South Ocean Lane just before 7:45 a.m., Friday.

Officials have not released the man’s identity, but said he was approximately 40 years old.

