Police investigate after body found at construction site in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A death investigation is currently underway in Fort Lauderdale after a body was found at a construction site.

Fort Lauderdale Police responded to the site at 1650 NW 23rd Ave. at around 8:45 a.m., Monday.

A man’s body was found face down in a structure at the construction site.

7SkyForce hovered over the scene where crime scene investigators could be seen taking pictures inside of the structure.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.