Police investigate after 17-year-old shot in SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after a 17-year-old was shot in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to the area of Southwest 146th Street and 106th Court around 11:45 a.m. on Monday.

According to police, the 17-year-old walked into his backyard and was shot.

He was transported to Jackson Memorial South as a trauma alert patient.

