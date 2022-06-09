SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was found dead in a Southwest Miami-Dade home as cops investigated the scene.

The body was discovered outside of an apartment complex in Cutler Bay on Southwest 216th Street and Southwest 114th Street around 1:30 a.m., Tuesday.

Cops discovered the body in the entryway of a home before they covered it with a tarp.

Police marked the inside and outside of the building and taped off the surrounding area.

The incident is still under investigation.

