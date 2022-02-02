LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Lauderhill Police are investigating two shootings that took place in the area.

The first shooting took place in the 5200 block of Northwest 18th Place and the second shooting took place in the 5600 block of Northwest 11th Street, early Wednesday morning.

Officials said two people were injured in the shooting along Northwest 11th Street.

The victims remain in unknown condition.

Police advise anyone who frequents the area to avoid both scenes until the investigation concludes.

