Police increase reward to $20,000 for information on 1-year-old hit-and-run case

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - One year after an elderly woman was struck in the street, police have added to the reward money for information.

Police raised the reward money to $20,000 for anyone who has information on the Feb. 1, 2017 hit-and-run.

Eighty-year-old Emma Kelsoe was out walking her dog and stopped to talk with a neighbor when she was hit by a car that fled the scene.

Both Kelsoe and her dog did not survive the impact.

The neighbor was hit and suffered a broken back.

Now police want to catch the hit-and-run driver. If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $20,000 reward.

