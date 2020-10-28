Police in standoff with possible shooter at NW Miami-Dade inn

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are in a standoff with a possible shooter at a Northwest Miami-Dade inn.

Miami-Dade Police responded to reports of shots fired in the area of the 100 block of Northwest 167th Street at around 5:30 p.m., Wednesday.

Officers have set up a perimeter at the Rodeway Inn. Police believe the subject involved in the shooting is inside the inn.

As of 10 p.m., a Priority Response Team remains in a standoff with the subject, and the police activity is concentrated on the third floor of the inn.

A second @MiamiDadePD Special Response Team truck pulled up to the Rodeway Hotel on NW 167th St as they investigate a shot or shots fired. A PD source says they’re looking into whether this is connected to a fatal shooting of a man at a nearby gas station this AM. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/7F0FxYKrVT — Sheldon Fox-7 News (@fox_sheldon) October 29, 2020

According to a 7News source, police are looking into whether the scene at the Rodeway Inn is connected to the fatal shooting of 26-year-old Timothy King at a nearby gas station.

7News cameras also captured K-9 officers on the scene, as well as police escorting families out of the inn.

A source said it does not seem like anyone was hit by gunfire.

