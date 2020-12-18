Police in standoff with barricaded subject in Aventura

AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - Police are in a standoff with a barricaded subject in Aventura.

Aventura Police responded to the scene in the area of Northeast 190th Street and West Country Club Drive at around 3:30 p.m., Friday.

No injuries have been reported, and the subject is alone, police said.

Officers on the scene are attempting to communicate with the subject, police said.

#AventuraPolice has redirected traffic on W. Country Club Dr from the William Lehman Cswy to 190st. Please use alternate roads. Founders Park has also been closed until further notice @cityofaventura pic.twitter.com/GrADSTCDCg — Aventura Police (@aventurapolice) December 18, 2020

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.