Police in Central Florida city to fine protesters who block streets

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WSVN) — Police in a city in Central Florida said they will begin fining protesters who walk into streets and block traffic.

According to Fox 13, St. Petersburg Police said they will begin enforcing pedestrian traffic rules following complaints about protesters blocking traffic.

The department said officers will start handing out flyers to warn pedestrians, including protesters. officers will then start issuing citations and fines of up to $62.50.

Police said pedestrians must obey the following statues:

– Must use sidewalk when possible, Florida Statute 316.130 (3)

– May not obstruct or hinder traffic, Florida Statute 316.2045 (1)

– Must obey traffic signals, Florida Statute 316.075 (1) (C) 2b

The department cited recent incidents of vehicles striking protesters who were blocking roadways to emphasize the importance of following the law and staying clear of traffic.

