KEY BISCAYNE, FLA. (WSVN) - A father and son are dead after a killer boat crash.

Police said Osvaldo Castro and Pablo Castro died in Friday’s wreck on the water.

Their boat collided with another vessel near Key Biscayne, according to officials.

Ten people, including children, were rescued.

The majority of them were transported to the hospital with serious or minor injuries.

