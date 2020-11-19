Police identify victims of double homicide in SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have identified the victims of a double homicide at a Southwest Miami-Dade home.

Miami-Dade Police responded to a home in the area of Southwest 93rd Avenue and 136th Street at around 11:30 a.m., Tuesday.

Investigators said a cleaning crew found the victims’ bodies after going inside the home.

When officers arrived, they found the two deceased victims, who have been identified as 23-year-old Tyron Coleman and 26-year-old Jessica Moye.

If you have any information on this double homicide, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

