Police identify suspect involved in fatal hit-and-run in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Officers are searching for a suspect behind a fatal hit-and-run in Miami.

City of Miami Police identified the driver as 50-year-old David Sagastume, Thursday. He’s wanted for second-degree murder.

In January, police said he was caught on surveillance video in a Mercedes-Benz intentionally running over a man in a parking lot near Southwest 27th Avenue and 11th Street after the two got into an argument.

Jader Ruiz died from his injuries.

If you have any information on this hit-and-run, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

