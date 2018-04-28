Police identify suspect in Little Haiti sexual assault

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have identified a man accused of sexually assaulting one woman and trying to kidnap another in Little Haiti.

Miami Police said they are now looking for 34-year-old Tavares Anthony Canty, and believe he is armed and dangerous.

We need everyone’s help in locating Tavares Anthony Canty, DOB of 8/20/1983. He is the suspect we are looking for in the recent sexual assault case. He is to be considered Armed and Dangerous. @CrimeStopper305 pic.twitter.com/CY8raUmDVW — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) April 28, 2018

Police said the suspect entered one house in the area and tried to kidnap a woman inside. However, she was able to get away.

Shortly after, officers said he sexually assaulted another woman in the same area.

Police are offering a $3,000 reward for information that leads to Canty’s arrest.

Anyone with information is urged to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

