DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Davie Police were called to investigate a domestic disturbance where, they said, they were forced to fire at an armed man who shot first.

Police have identified the suspect as 26-year-old Kazim Campbell.

Campbell faces several charges which includes carrying a concealed weapon and discharging firearm in public.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement and Davie Police Crime Scene Unit on Thursday returned to the scene at Park City West, off State Road 84 and south of Interstate 595 between Hiatus and Nob Hill roads.

There, the shooting involving two officers and one suspect took place just after 6:20 p.m., Wednesday.

“I heard, like, a round of firing going off,” said Harold Bardino. “I think there was a total of, like nine.”

The crime scene remains taped off while investigators comb the scene for clues.

“Couldn’t get in for, like, a whole three hours,” one man said.

“It’s crazy,” one woman said.

“The only thing I know is it was a domestic dispute, thanks to the news,” said Terry Ann Valentine who lives nearby.

Davie Police said before officers arrived, the suspect fired shots at an unoccupied car near a home.

Two officers then encountered the armed suspect in the neighborhood, and during the encounter, the officers exchanged gunfire with the suspect, according to police.

The suspect was shot and taken to the hospital where he is expected to recover.

“Nobody came out winning on this,” Bardino said. “Luckily, the guy’s gonna live. He’ll be alright, but I’m sure he’ll be facing some serious time.”

Two firearms were recovered at the scene on Wednesday night.

Davie Police said they will not be releasing the two officers’ names.

Neither of them were injured. They are on administrative leave while the FDLE investigates.

