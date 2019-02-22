Police identify possible thief who stole monkey from Palm Beach Zoo

WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police said a possible thief has been identified in the theft of a monkey from a South Florida Zoo.

Kali, the 12-year-old monkey, went missing from the Palm Beach Zoo & Conservation Society in early February.

The thief snatched the animal after cutting into its enclosure.

West Palm Beach Police said they have identified a juvenile caught on surveillance video who may have committed the act.

Detectives are still investigating.

They hope to uncover more evidence and bring charges in the case.

