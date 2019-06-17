Police identify man who attacked another with machete in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have released the identity of a man accused of attacking another man with a machete in Northwest Miami-Dade.

According to Miami-Dade Police, Bidier Colas Costa is accused of cutting the victim’s right arm during a fight near Northwest 30th Court and 92nd Street, Saturday.

The victim was rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital in unknown condition.

Police said the suspect took off in a car and crashed into a pole.

He was also taken to Jackson, where he continues to recover from his injuries.

The suspect will face a judge once released from the hospital.

