Police identify man found dead in SW Miami-Dade home; killer sought

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are investigating a murder mystery after a body was discovered in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Police said Evelio Federico Gainza was found dead inside a home near Southwest 161st Street and 141st Avenue, Thursday morning.

Officials discovered the body when a relative called to check on Gainza’s welfare. They found the back sliding door broken and the victim’s Mercedes-Benz gone.

“This is concerning,” said neighbor Christoper Bourne.

Bourne told 7News that police responded to the home three days ago with guns drawn.

“A few days ago, the cops were here. There were guns drawn at that house with the green,” Bourne said. “We were wondering what was happening. They were here practically the whole day. It’s kind of scary. That is highly unusual.”

Police said that incident is also part of the investigation.

If you have any information on this homicide, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

