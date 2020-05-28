Police identify man allegedly behind Miami chase in stolen vehicle

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have revealed the identity of the man who, they said, led officers on a chase through the streets of Miami in a stolen vehicle.

Police said 47-year-old Juan Miguel Garcia was behind the wheel of a stolen black van out of Miami Beach on Wednesday.

Investigators said Garcia was speeding southbound on Biscayne Boulevard with multiple police cruisers behind him and drove the wrong way on several streets.

The pursuit came to a crashing stop in the area of Northeast 10th Avenue and 80th Street after the van crashed into a Mercedes-Benz.

Garcia is currently behind held at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on a $46,001 bond.

