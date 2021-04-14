Police identify man accused of killing puppy, injuring pregnant woman in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police in Hollywood are looking for a man who, they said, injured a pregnant woman, who is carrying his child, and killed her puppy.

Hollywood Police identified 20-year-old Tyson Pierre-Lewis as the man who assaulted the woman at a Shell gas station along Sheridan Street, Saturday night.

“When we talk about cases like this, it’s tough to hear this, and that’s why it’s so important for us to try and find Pierre-Lewis,” Hollywood Police spokesperson Deanna Bettineschi said.

According to police, the victim had a restraining order against the suspect stemming from a previous incident at a Coral Springs motel in January.

Police added Pierre-Lewis’ father was giving the victim a ride on Saturday, and when the 20-year-old got into the car, she asked to get out. Investigators said that’s when the trouble began.

“Pierre-Lewis had not only taken her phone and broken it but also punched her in her eye,” Bettineschi said, “and then, grabbed her 9-week-old pit bull puppy from her hands and took it and smashed it to the ground multiple times.”

According to the police report, “the arrestee snatched the puppy from her hand and took it outside of the vehicle and threw the puppy from one pump to another.”

Police hope the public can help track down Pierre-Lewis.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.