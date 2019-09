MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have identified an elderly woman who was found wandering around a Miami neighborhood.

According to Miami Police, the woman was spotted in the area of Northeast 10th Avenue and 79th Street, Saturday.

Mrs. Elba Gonzalez has been identified and reunited with her family. Thank you all for the retweets and assistance. https://t.co/vfZrPs6hbQ — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) September 15, 2019

On Sunday, officials said Elba Gonzalez was reunited with her family.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.