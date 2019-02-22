Police identify driver suspected in Doral hit-and-run

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Police said they have identified the hit-and-run suspect who fled a man seen hitting his car window in a viral video at a Doral intersection.

Cellphone video captured 49-year-old Franco Paturzo banging on the window of a Toyota sedan at Northwest 36th Street and 87th Avenue, around 1:45 p.m. Wednesday.

Doral Police said Paturzo told them his Wednesday afternoon attack on the Toyota sedan began after the driver of the car hit his Toyota Corolla and took off.

Police said the other driver, who was identified Friday as 26-year-old Alan Lorenzo of Hialeah, told police he was “too scared to stop.”

Doral Police Spokesperson Rey Valdes said, “He was involved in the accident, but he says the demeanor that was exhibited by the other individual was such that put him in fear for his own safety.”

7News went to Lorenzo’s home Friday, but he was not home.

7News also stopped at Paturzo’s home, but we were told he did not want to talk. His Corolla was seen parked out front with a missing driver’s side mirror.

“No, please,” a woman at Paturzo’s home said.

As of Friday afternoon, no charges have been filed in this hit-and-run.

“We have interviewed both parties and turned our findings over to the state attorney’s office,” Valdes said, “so they will then make a determination on whether or not to file charges and if so, against who.”

Police said if you are involved in a hit-and-run, never try to chase the driver. Confronting a stranger in the street is extremely dangerous.

