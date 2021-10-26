MIAMI (WSVN) - A man accused of a heinous crime is behind bars.

Surveillance video capturing 40-year-old Ever Hernandez running from the scene moments after, police said, he inappropriately touched a 12-year-old girl and made obscene gestures.

It happened at the 7-Eleven along Northeast First Street and Second Avenue back in August.

Hernandez has been charged with lewd and lascivious acts and has been ordered to stay away from the victim.

