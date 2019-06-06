Police ID woman in catering scam involving local news stations

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have identified the woman who allegedly pretended to work for local news stations, including 7News, to swindle a catering business and two restaurants.

According to City of Miami Police, 52-year-old Cadence Bryant was captured on surveillance video as she waited to meet with a caterer at the 99 Cents Store at Northwest 11th Avenue and 54th Street in Liberty City, May 17.

Investigators said the suspect asked the caterer to lend her $200 to purchase party supplies for an event at a news station and told the victim the station would reimburse her.

Police said the victim made the 15-mile drive to the station only to discover there was no event.

Last year, officials said, two local restaurants fell victim to the scam and were directed to 7News for payment.

Detectives said Bryant frequents the following locations:

Winn-Dixie Plaza at 1150 NW 54th St.

Camillus House at 1603 NW 7th Ave.

New Direction Shelter at 3140 NW 76th St.

Lotus House at 217 NW 15th St.

If you have any information on Bryant’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

