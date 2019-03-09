MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have identified and charged the armed suspect who was caught and cuffed after a wild chain of events that began when he allegedly robbed a South Beach valet, then shot at police officers.

Thirty-four-year-old Terence Daniely is facing several charges, including attempted felony murder and armed robbery.

Officials said he shot at Miami Beach Police officers after he robbed Jean Carino, a parking attendant at Ocean Five Hotel near Fourth Street and Ocean Drive, Friday.

“He held me right here, and he pulled out the gun again,” said Carino as he reenacted Daniely’s actions for a 7News crew, Friday night.

Carino said the gunman took off with $1,500.

Police said they spotted Daniely and tried to pull him over, and that’s when he fired at them and took off.

“[The subject] runs into our officers at Third Street and Michigan and shoots through the windshield,” said Miami Beach Police Officer Ernesto Rodriguez.

Investigators said Daniely led officers on a chase until he crashed his white Dodge Challenger in the area of Northwest 11th Street and Seventh Avenue.

Tactical teams from Miami Beach Police and City of Miami Police set up a perimeter and searched for Daniely.

A K-9 unit located him near a shed.

“After intense hours of investigating, they finally made contact with the subject,” said Rodriguez. “There was a lot of back and forth, so a lot of patience exercised and thankfully a somewhat peaceful outcome.”

He was taken to Ryder Trauma Center to have a bite from the K-9 treated.

Daniely was placed under arrest early Saturday morning. He remains at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center without bond.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.