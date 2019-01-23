Police hunt for armed carjacker in Palmetto Bay

PALMETTO BAY, Fla. (WSVN) – Police are searching for a man accused of an armed carjacking in Palmetto Bay.

The crook robbed the victim at gunpoint after following him from a bank to his home in the area of Southwest 80th Avenue and 155th Street, Wednesday afternoon.

According to Miami-Dade Police, he managed to get away with $100 and the victim’s car.

The victim was not hurt.

If you have any information on this armed carjacking, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

