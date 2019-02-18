Police: Homeless man said God told him to rescue rattlesnake

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A rattlesnake in Florida ended up in the back of a police car.

The snake was being carried by a homeless man walking around Jacksonville Beach on Monday morning. According to Fox 30, the man told police that God compelled him to rescue the snake and keep it safe from traffic.

Well, meanwhile in Jacksonville Beach this morning…. 6, 7, or 8 feet? I'm not getting the tape measure out. Thank you to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission for relocating our guest. pic.twitter.com/79L6w5ok5p — COJB Police (@JaxBeachPD) February 18, 2019

Sgt. Larry Smith told local news stations the snake was 6 to 8 feet (2 to 2.5 meters) long.

When police stopped the man, they told him to throw the reptile into the back of their vehicle for safety.

In a WTLV-TV report , video shows a Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officer pulling the snake from the patrol car’s back seat. The rattles at the end of the snake’s tail can be heard shaking as the officer drops the snake into a plastic container.

The snake was relocated to a wooded area. No injuries were reported.

