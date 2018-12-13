Police: Hollywood burglar caught on video ‘committed sexual battery’ on victim

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police said the man caught on surveillance video in connection to two occupied burglaries in Hollywood committed sexual battery on one of his victims.

The security footage captured the perpetrator entering a home in the upscale Hollywood Oaks neighborhood, early Wednesday morning.

“It’s a scary situation,” said Hollywood spokesperson Miranda Grossman.

The subject is seen wearing a baseball cap and a dark outfit as walks into the residence with a flashlight in his mouth, then is seen leaving seconds later.

“But during one of the occupied burglaries he committed sexual battery on the victim,” said Grossman.

In the wake of the break-ins, Hollywood Police have advised area residents to locks their doors and keep their eyes open for anything that looks suspicious.

In addition to the surveillance video, authorities have also released still images of the subject seen wearing a Nike hat and sneakers with the swoosh displayed prominently.

Detectives hope someone might know who or where this person might be based on these photos.

“They’re really hoping someone has information because this person is obviously dangerous,” said Grossman.

If you have any information on these occupied burglaries or the subject’s whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

